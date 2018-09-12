Mo House OKs Property Tax Break for Military

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missourians who serve in the military could get a break on some taxes under a proposed constitutional amendment endorsed by the House.

The measure would provide an exemption on personal property that active-duty military personnel from Missouri don't use while they're stationed outside the country. The measure needs another vote before moving to the state Senate.

Ultimately, the constitutional amendment authorizing the property tax break would need to be approved by voters later this year.