Mo. House Panel Adopts National Guard Tuition Fund

JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri House committee has adopted legislation creating an emergency fund providing tuition assistance for Missouri National Guard members, after automatic federal spending cuts forced the program's suspension.

More than 900 Missouri National Guardsmen will lose their federal tuition assistance at the end of the current semester if the automatic federal cuts remain intact.

Last week, the Missouri House Budget Committee voted to use $1.5 million in state funds to continue the aid. Separate legislation allowing the money to be spent cleared the Veterans Committee on a 14-0 vote Tuesday.

The measure is sponsored by Republican Rep. Charlie Davis, of Webb City. He says he hopes the state funds won't be necessary and that the federal government reconsiders its cut to tuition assistance.