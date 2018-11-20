Mo. House Panel Backs Military Medal Legislation

JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri House committee has advanced legislation intended to help return lost military medals to veterans or their family members.

The bill would let the state treasurer's office publicize photos of the medals and information about how they were earned in an effort to get them back to their owners. The treasurer's office is in charge of the state's unclaimed property division.

The House Veterans Committee endorsed the measure Wednesday.

The legislation is supported by State Treasurer Clint Zweifel. He says his office has returned 32 medals to veterans and their families since January 2009.