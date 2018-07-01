Mo. House Panel Considers 'Revenge Porn' Bill

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri House committee is considering legislation that would outlaw a phenomenon known as "revenge pornography."

"Revenge porn" is posting online sexually explicit photos or videos of ex-romantic partners as a way of humiliating them.

Sponsoring Rep. Kevin Engler told the House public safety committee Thursday that revenge porn can have a devastating effect on a person's life. The Farmington Republican's legislation would prohibit someone from observing and then disclosing images of intimate sexual acts without the other person's consent.

Disclosing the explicit images would be considered a felony and is punishable by up to four years in prison.

The panel did not vote on Engler's bill. Other states, including Pennsylvania and Virginia, are considering similar measures.