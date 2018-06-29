Mo. House Panel Endorses Ending Renter Tax Credit

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House Budget Committee has advanced legislation to abolish a tax credit of up to $750 a year for low-income seniors and disabled people who live in rental housing.

More than 104,000 renters were awarded the credit last year. The proposal would redirect $57 million saved by trimming the tax credit to state health, mental health and social services that may benefit seniors and the disabled.

The budget panel accepted public testimony and approved the legislation Tuesday. Generally, House Republicans were supportive and Democrats were critical.

The measure was factored into the proposed budget approved by the House, and it has been backed by Gov. Jay Nixon.

The Senate passed the bill last month.