Mo. House Panel Ignores Disability Wait List Plan

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri House panel isn't going along with Gov. Jay Nixon's plan to tackle a waiting list for hundreds of developmentally disabled people seeking in-home care services.

Nixon asked lawmakers for $24 million for the services for people qualifying for Medicaid, which state officials estimate would cover 970 people. The wait list currently stands at 1,400 people.

But the House health and social services funding panel didn't include the money in its recommendation to the full Budget Committee on Monday.

The panel's chairman, Rep. Sue Allen, said discussions were ongoing about whether to include the funding in the upcoming fiscal year that begins in July.

The panel did recommend funding increases in other services for the developmentally disabled that Allen says would partially reduce the wait list.