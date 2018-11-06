Mo. House Panel Mulls 1-Cent Sales Tax Increase

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House's Transportation Committee is considering a proposal that would raise the sales tax by 1-cent to boost funding for transportation.

The proposal would require voter approval to enact. After 10 years, it would be resubmitted for voters to decide whether to continue it.

Transportation Department Director Kevin Keith said Tuesday the sales tax increase would generate meaningful revenue and has a chance of winning public support. He says the additional transportation funding could support 270,000 jobs over the decade.

Missouri transportation officials have said funding for construction and improvements fell from $1.2 billion to less than $700 million during the past year.

Republican House member Dave Hinson, of St. Clair, is sponsoring the tax measure. The Senate Transportation Committee has scheduled a hearing Wednesday for a similar proposal.