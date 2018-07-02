Mo. House Panel Mulls Nullifying Federal Gun Laws

JEFFERSON CITY - All past, current and future federal gun control laws would be declared unenforceable in Missouri under a bill being considered by a state House committee.

The panel heard testimony Wednesday on the measure, which would negate any federal tax, ownership restriction or registration on firearms. Any federal official trying to enforce gun control laws in Missouri would be guilty of a misdemeanor.

Supporters say the measure would protect gun rights for Missourians and defend against President Barack Obama's gun control proposals. No one testified in opposition to the bill.

The committee did not vote on the proposal, sponsored by Republican Rep. Doug Funderburk, of St. Peters. House Speaker Tim Jones is a co-sponsor of the legislation.