Mo. House Panel Votes to Subpoena Nixon Staffers

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A special Missouri House panel wants to subpoena several members of Gov. Jay Nixon's administration to testify about state driver's license procedures.

The committee voted Wednesday to issue subpoenas to five current officials in Nixon administration plus Alana Barragan-Scott, a former Revenue Department director who now sits on the Administrative Hearing Commission.

Among other things, the committee is looking into whether Missouri officials have tried to comply with the federal Real ID Act despite a state law forbidding officials from taking steps to follow the proof-of-identity law.

The committee wants to hear testimony Thursday from Nixon staffers who have served as liaisons to the Revenue Department, which oversees driver's licenses. Those staff members include Doug Nelson, Kristy Manning, Jeff Harris, Chris Pieper and Peter Lyskowski.