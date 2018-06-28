Mo. House Passes Drivers' License Renewal Change

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri drivers would not need to show birth certificates or other source documents when renewing their licenses under legislation passed by the state House.

The bill was approved with a 135-10 vote on Monday and now heads to the Senate.

Under the measure, only a reasonable belief of fraud could cause drivers to be required upon renewal to show license clerks documents that prove lawful residence and citizenship.

Supporters say the bill makes renewals easier and that drivers already had to show source documents to get their license the first time. Some opponents argued the measure could make it easier to commit fraud.

Republican Rep. Stanley Cox, of Sedalia, is the legislation's sponsor.