Mo. House Passes Limit on Union Fee Collections

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri House has passed legislation that would require public employees to give annual written authorization for unions to spend money automatically deducted from a person's paycheck.

The measure narrowly passed with an 83-69 vote, only two votes above the minimum required for the House to pass legislation.

Under the bill, similar approval would be needed for unions to spend worker fees on political activities. It does not apply to organizations representing first responders, such as police and firefighters.

Supporters argue it gives public employees more control over how unions spend their fees. Opponents say it would be a burden on those who want to participate in a union.

The bill, known to supporters as "paycheck protection," now heads to the Senate and would need voter approval if passed there.