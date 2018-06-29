Mo. House Passes School Transportation Measure

JEFFERSON CITY(AP) - Missouri House members have approved legislation designed to help students go to the school closest to them - even if it is located in a different district.

Students could attend school in a different district if they live at least 10 miles from their school and a building in another district is at least 5 miles closer. Parents would need to request the transfer, and it could be rejected if classrooms already are full.

House members approved the measure 85-72 on Thursday, which is just barely enough votes to pass the bill to the Senate.

Sponsoring Republican House member Rodney Schad says some children spend more than an hour each day on a bus.

Opponents raised concerns about how the transfers would affect school districts.