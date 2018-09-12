MO House Passes Sports Brain Injury Legislation

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- The Missouri House has passed legislation requiring high school athletes to be removed from games if they appear to have a concussion or brain injury.

Players would have to remain out of competition at least 24 hours and get clearance from a licensed medical professional before they return to play.

The measure cleared the House on Thursday by a wide margin and goes now to the state Senate.

Sponsoring Rep. Chuck Gatschenberger, a Lake St. Louis Republican, says the measure will protect students in sports like football from being sent back into games when they're injured.

The legislation says volunteer medical professionals can't be sued for their decision to let athletes compete again.

Opponents said the bill could take away some of the incentive for medical professionals to make good decisions.