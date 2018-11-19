Mo. House Tries to Outlaw Federal Gun Laws

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri House has passed legislation attempting to make criminals out of U.S. authorities who enforce federal firearm laws in Missouri.

Democrats noted Wednesday that the legislation likely violates the U.S. Constitution, which gives supremacy to federal laws over state laws. But Republicans pressed forward anyway while asserting that President Barack Obama's gun policies and proposals infringe on the Second Amendment right to bear arms.

The bill makes it a felony punishable by up to four years in prison for federal agents to try to enforce any federal laws or regulations relating to firearms and ammunition owned by Missouri residents.

The House already has passed numerous pro-gun measures this year. The latest legislation was approved 117-43 and now goes to the Senate.