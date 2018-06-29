Mo. House Wants to Create Medicaid Study Committee

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House wants to continue studying potential Medicaid changes after the legislative session ends next month.

The House gave initial approval Wednesday to legislation creating a special committee of six representatives and six senators. The panel would hold at least three hearings around Missouri between this summer and the end of the year, then make recommendations for potential Medicaid changes to be considered during the 2014 legislative session.

Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon had wanted lawmakers to act this year by expanding Medicaid eligibility for lower-income adults under the terms of President Barack Obama's health care law. But Republicans have rejected that plan while citing concerns about the potential long-term costs.

Under the federal health care law, states that expand Medicaid eligibility to a certain threshold can get extra federal funding.