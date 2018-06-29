Mo. Housing Commission Delays Tax Credits

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's low-income housing commission has delayed the approval of millions of dollars of tax credits -- apparently as an outgrowth of the negotiations over incentives for Boeing Co.

The Missouri Housing Development Commission voted 6-1 Friday to postpone a decision on about $14 million in tax credits until next March.

Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder, who is a member of the commission, said Gov. Jay Nixon's chief of staff requested the delay.

Kinder said Nixon's staffer told the commission the governor had agreed with several senators to slow down the issuance of other tax credits in exchange for them not blocking legislation authorizing tax breaks for Boeing to assemble planes in St. Louis.

The housing tax-credit vote came shortly after the House gave final approval Friday to the Boeing incentives.