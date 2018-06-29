Mo. Initiative Would Let Student Curators Vote

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - College students may turn to the statewide ballot to try to win a greater say in decisions at Missouri's public universities.

A proposed ballot initiative made public Tuesday would give a vote to students who sit on the governing boards of public universities. Those student representatives currently can attend meetings and participate in discussions but don't get to vote on matters.

The initiative petition was filed by St. Louis attorney Brad Ketcher. He declined to identify his clients. But Ketcher said students should get a vote on university decisions because they are bearing an increasing amount of the costs through tuition and fee increases.

Then-Gov. Matt Blunt vetoed a bill in 2008 that could have given a vote to a student on the University of Missouri Board of Curators.