Mo. Insurance Coalition Encourages Safe Driving During Holidays

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Insurance Coalition is encouraging drivers to use the designated driver program this holiday season.

An insurance industry spokesman said Friday Missourians who will be partying during the holiday season are being encouraged to use the designated driver program to help reduce DWI related traffic accidents.

"The designated driver program is a campaign to encourage party hosts, or groups celebrating with alcoholic beverages, to appoint a person to remain alcohol-free and provide transportation for those who drink," Calvin Call, the executive director of the Missouri Insurance Information Service said.

Call said in an effort to promote the program the company will be providing free lapel stickers that state, "I'm a Designated Driver."

"The sticker will make designated drivers recognizable in drinking establishments, and hopefully will entitle them to complimentary nonalcoholic drinks," Call said.

Call said the sticker can be obtained while supplies last by writing or calling: