Mo. Jobless Rate Climbs Despite Payroll Gains

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's unemployment rate climbed slightly last month despite payroll increasing by a net of 4,600 jobs.

The state Department of Economic Development reported the jobless rate stood at 6.8 percent in May. The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Missouri's April unemployment was 6.6 percent.

The state agency said Missouri added 3,600 jobs in construction last month. The government sector added 1,400 jobs and leisure and hospitality grew by 1,000. Increases partially were offset by losses of 1,600 jobs in educational and health service, 800 jobs in the information sector and 400 in professional and business services.

Missouri's civilian labor force was just over 3 million, which is up about 9,400 from April. The labor force includes people with jobs and those who are on unemployment but looking for work.

Photo from Flickr Creative Commons by "photologue_np."