Mo. Joins Settlement With Marketing Companies

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster says a legal settlement with marketing companies could result in money for both consumers and the state.

Missouri is one of 46 states involved in the settlement with Affinion Group Inc. and its subsidiaries, Trilegiant Corp. and Webloyalty.com Inc. The companies offer membership programs for things like discounted travel, roadside assistance and credit monitoring.

Koster says the companies used deceptive marketing tactics such as small-dollar checks that, once deposited by recipients, automatically enrolled them in programs with fees.

The $30 million multistate settlement includes $19 million for consumer refunds. Koster's office says Missouri also expects to get several hundred thousand dollars in penalties from the companies.

Affinion says it's pleased to resolve concerns regarding marketing practices that its subsidiaries already have stopped.