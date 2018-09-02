Mo. Lawmaker Faces Misdemeanor Charge Over Cattle

JEFFERSON CITY - A western Missouri legislator is headed to trial on a misdemeanor charge of animal neglect after his cattle escaped from a pasture last year.

House Republican Warren Love, of Osceola, was ticketed in August 2012. He's scheduled to be tried by a judge Oct. 24.

The St. Clair County prosecutor says Love failed to provide adequate fencing and that the cattle damaged another person's property.

Love said Thursday his cattle escaped and went to a field that had burned. He said the cattle did not cause damage and that he moved them to a hay meadow where they stayed contained. Love says he does not neglect his cattle.

Love joined lawmakers last month in overriding Gov. Jay Nixon's veto of legislation that included a change in the definition of animal neglect.