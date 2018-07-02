Mo. Lawmaker Peforms CPR, Receives National Heart Award

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A national medical group is honoring a Missouri lawmaker for using CPR on a woman at the state Capitol.

The American Heart Association presented Rep. Ron Hicks with a Heartsaver award on Wednesday.

Hicks, a Republican from St. Peters, was in the Capitol rotunda last month when a woman began having a seizure. He began performing CPR and called 911 when the woman lost consciousness. She was later taken to a hospital and released.

February marks "American Heart Month" to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease. The heart association says over 80 million Americans are affected by cardiovascular disease every year.