Mo. Lawmaker Targets Overtime at Mental Hospital

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A central Missouri lawmaker says overtime demands on employees at Fulton State Hospital have grown unreasonable, and she believes the Legislature should intervene.

State Rep. Jeanie Riddle, of Mokane, says employees at the mental hospital frequently are forced to work double shifts because of staff shortages. Riddle says that puts tired workers in a dangerous situation. The hospital's patients include people incompetent to stand trial on charges of murder and rape.

Riddle's legislation would prohibit employees from being required to work more than 12 hours a day unless the governor declares an emergency.

The bill has already passed the House and got a generally warm reception Thursday in a Senate committee. But some senators want to provide greater leeway for double shifts beyond a declaration from the governor.