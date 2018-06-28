Mo. Lawmaker Upset About Governor's Staff Shifts

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A top lawmaker responsible for Missouri's budget is irate that Gov. Jay Nixon has moved three office staffers who work on gubernatorial appointments to a separate state agency.

The budget approved by lawmakers this year prohibits most departments from paying for the governor's staff or travel. Lawmakers inserted that provision after reports that Nixon was billing agencies for flights on a state airplane.

House Budget Chairman Ryan Silvey, a Republican from Kansas City, says Nixon has ignored the budget by shifting his appointments staff to the Department of Insurance, Financial Institutions and Professional Registration. The move freed up money in Nixon's office. And he recently hired the former president of Missouri State University as a policy adviser.

Nixon's budget director defends the transfers as an efficient use of state resources.

