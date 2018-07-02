Mo. Lawmaker Wants to Impeach Nixon Over Elections

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri lawmaker wants to impeach Gov. Jay Nixon for not moving fast enough to call special elections for vacant legislative seats.

House Republican Mike Moon, of Ash Grove, filed articles of impeachment Thursday against the Democratic governor.

Currently there are three House vacancies and one open seat in the Senate. One House seat has been vacant since June, when Rep. Jason Smith resigned after being elected to Congress.

Last month, Nixon set an August election for the three House seats, but hasn't set a date for the Senate vacancy. Moon's articles say the delay has denied representation for almost 300,000 Missourians.

Another article of impeachment has also been filed against Nixon for his decision to direct state tax officials to accept joint returns from legally married gay couples.