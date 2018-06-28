Mo. Lawmakers Approve Delay in Sprinkler Mandate

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have voted to delay a sprinkler system mandate for residential care centers that was adopted in response to a deadly fire. Eleven people were killed in a November 2006 fire at the Anderson Guest House for the mentally ill and disabled in southwest Missouri.The home lacked sprinklers.

The next year, the Legislature passed a bill requiring nursing homes, assisted living centers and residential care facilities with at least 20 beds to install sprinklers by the end of 2012. A bill given final approval Wednesday by lawmakers pushes back that deadline to Dec. 31, 2014. The bill now goes to Gov. Jay Nixon.