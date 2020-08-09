Mo. Lawmakers Back Tax Break for Aircraft Repairs

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers want to create a permanent tax break for airplane repairs.

A bill given final approval Wednesday by the Senate focuses on an existing sales tax break for parts used to repair or modify aircraft. That tax break is due to expire next January. But the bill would extend it indefinitely.

The legislation previously was approved by the House, so it now goes to Gov. Jay Nixon.

The Senate also gave initial approval Wednesday to a bill would provide a sales tax exemption for aircraft sold in Missouri to non-residents who don't keep the aircraft in the state for more than 10 business days.

Supporters said Missouri is missing out on repair and upgrade jobs that often accompany airplane sales because it lacks such a tax break.