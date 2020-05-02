Mo. Lawmakers Divided on Ethics Proposals, Process

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Members of a state House panel agree the state needs to update its ethics law but are divided along party lines on how to do it.

At a Tuesday hearing on a number of ethics proposals, Republicans on the House General Laws Committee said the state needed to take a piecemeal approach on the issue.

But Democrats say the issue needs to be addressed comprehensively.

The panel considered measures to institute a cooling off period before lawmakers can register as a lobbyist, impose campaign contribution limits and require legislators to disclose additional financial information.

Missouri is the only state not to have limits on campaign contributions and gifts from lobbyists, or a waiting period before an elected official can lobby.

The committee did not vote on any of the proposals.