Mo. Lawmakers Miss Votes While Vying for Congress

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - Republican congressional candidate Jason Smith missed three-fifths of the votes taken in the Missouri House of Representatives before the final day of the session. His Democratic opponent Steve Hodges was present more often, but still missed about one-fifth of the votes.

Smith and Hodges are facing off in a June 4 special election to succeed resigned U.S. Rep Jo Ann Emerson in southeast Missouri's 8th Congressional District. Smith and Hodges both currently serve in the state House.

The Southeast Missourian newspaper (http://bit.ly/13FEmTQ ) analyzed 766 votes taken during Missouri's legislative session from January through last Thursday, which was the next to last day of the session. Smith missed 462 of those votes while Hodges missed 171.

Some of the missed votes related to congressional campaign activities.