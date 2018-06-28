Mo. Lawmakers Mull Changes to School Formula

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Tight state budgets have Missouri lawmakers considering changes to the school funding formula that is used to steer basic aid to classrooms.

There has not been enough money in recent years to fully fund the education formula. That has prompted concern that the distribution of the money could benefit certain districts at the expense of others.

Part of the issue is that Missouri's formula does not contemplate state funding falling below what is demanded by the formula. Some proposals before the Legislature would develop a method of pro-rating the state payments to local schools when there is not enough money to fully fund the formula.

Legislative leaders say addressing the formula is one of their top priorities for the annual session that starts Wednesday.