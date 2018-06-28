Mo. Lawmakers Open 2013 With Plans For Tax Cuts

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have convened their 2013 session with Republican supermajorities controlling both the House and Senate.

Republicans have made tax cuts one of their top priorities for the 97th General Assembly, which runs from Wednesday until May 17. They also plan to pursue business-friendly changes to the state's legal system, a bonding proposal for colleges, job-protection changes for public teachers and potentially a new transportation funding plan.

Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon wants lawmakers to expand Medicaid coverage for lower-income adults, as envisioned by President Barack Obama's health care law. But Republican lawmakers are reluctant to do so.

Republicans control 24 of the 34 Senate seats and 109 of the 163 House seats with two vacancies. About one-third of members in each chamber are freshmen.