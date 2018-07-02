Mo. Lawmakers Pass Corrections Overhaul Measure

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Legislation shortening the time some Missouri offenders spend on probation, parole or conditional release is on its way to Gov. Jay Nixon.

The Senate approved the measure Wednesday on a 24-3 vote, shortly after the House passed it 150-0.

The bill would give certain nonviolent offenders 30 days of credit toward their probation or parole for every month they go without a violation. It also provides for 120-day "shock" sentences for some felons who violate their probation or parole for the first time, and shorter jail sentences for subsequent violations.

Proponents say those and other provisions of the bill will help the state save money and reduce the number of offenders who commit crimes after they're released.