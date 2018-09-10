Mo. Lawmakers Pass Domestic Violence Law Changes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have given final approval to what supporters call the first overhaul of the state's domestic violence laws in four decades. Many of the changes follow suggestions from a special domesticviolence task force created by the attorney general's office.
The House passed the measure 138-0 Thursday with no debate. It cleared the Senate in April on a 33-0 vote and goes now to Gov. Jay Nixon. Among other things, the bill changes parts of Missouri's laws on orders of protection.
Victims would not be charged filing fees when asking courts to enforce protection orders. And if a protection order were withdrawn, a judge could check on whether the person did so voluntarily.
