Mo. Lawmakers Pass Farm Constitutional Amendment

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers are asking voters to approve a constitutional amendment that would protect the rights of farmers.

The House passed the amendment 132-25 on Tuesday. The Senate approved the proposal 28-6 just after the House vote. The measure will be on the November 2014 election ballot.

Sponsoring Rep. Bill Reiboldt, R-Neosho, says the amendment would allow farmers to continue raising livestock and producing quality food for the state.

Voters will be asked if the constitution should be amended to "ensure that the right of Missouri citizens to engage in agricultural production and ranching practices shall not be infringed."