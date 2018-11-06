Mo. Lawmakers Pass Separate Criminal Code Bills

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's House and Senate have each passed separate bills that would reorganize the state's criminal laws.

The House voted 130-24 to send its bill to the Senate on Thursday. Shortly after that vote, senators passed their own measure with a 29-3 vote.

Both bills create new classes of felonies and misdemeanors. The two chambers now must reconcile differences to pass an identical bill.

The versions differ on the punishment for first-time offenders convicted of possessing small amounts of marijuana. The House bill keeps the current penalty of up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine. The Senate measure removes jail as a possibility.

Passing the overhaul is a priority of Republican leaders. Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon has expressed reservations that the bill does too much at one time.