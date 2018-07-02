Mo. Lawmakers Pass Tweak to Candidate Filing

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri senators have given final approval to legislation that could give deployed military members and the disabled a chance to get the top spot on the ballot if they run for office.

A bill sent Wednesday to Gov. Jay Nixon addresses the procedures used on the first day of candidate filing, which is Feb. 25.

Missouri law currently uses a random drawing to determine the ballot order for candidates who file on the first day because some candidates believe there is an advantage to being listed first.

The legislation allows a proxy to draw a number for candidates who cannot be present at the secretary of state's office because they are disabled or are deployed on active military duty.

If Nixon signs the bill, it will take effect immediately.