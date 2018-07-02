Mo Lawmakers Push to Allow County Budget Changes

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri counties could be allowed to scale back their spending in the middle of a fiscal year, under a measure moving through the state Legislature.

The bill would let counties cut their budgets up to two times in a fiscal year if revenue fell by at least 2 percent. The public would have to be notified of possible cuts at least 30 days in advance.

The measure has been approved the Senate. It's now in a House committee.

Sponsoring Sen. Bill Stouffer, a Republican from Napton, says the legislation could help counties that are struggling in a down economy. The measure's provisions would expire in July 2015.