Mo. Lawmakers Renew Efforts on Local Vehicle Taxes

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers are trying again to re-impose local taxes on vehicles bought from out-of-state dealers or through person-to-person sales.

The state Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that local sales taxes cannot be charged on vehicles purchased outside Missouri or in private transactions. Instead, the high court said a local "use tax" could be charged if approved by local voters.

Lawmakers have passed two measures during the past two years that have sought to reverse the court ruling. Gov. Jay Nixon has vetoed both, including the most recent one last month.

The Legislature is working to address Nixon's concerns for a third attempt. Lawmakers have until May 17 to approve new legislation before their mandatory adjournment.