MO lawmakers resign before new lobbyist regulations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Three Missouri lawmakers have resigned before a new constitutional amendment takes effect forcing lawmakers to wait longer to become lobbyists. Democratic Sen. Jake Hummel said in a statement Tuesday that he left office early because he wanted to preserve his ability to register as a lobbyist. Republican Reps. Kevin Corlew and Kirk Mathews also have resigned. Their letters stated no reason. An amendment taking effect Thursday requires lawmakers to wait two years before they can become lobbyists.