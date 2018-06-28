Mo. Lawmakers Seek to End Tax Break for Poor

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri tax break benefiting poor disabled and elderly people who live in rental housing could be on the chopping block when lawmakers convene Tuesday in a special

session. The elimination of the tax break for renters is projected to save the state $855 million over the next 15 years. Some lawmakers hope to redirect that money for new tax breaks intended to lure Chinese cargo planes to the St. Louis airport and more businesses

to Missouri. Advocates for senior citizens and the disabled vow to fight the repeal. But they may face a tough battle. The tax break repeal is the single largest budgetary savings being proposed to offset the new business incentives.