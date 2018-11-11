Mo. Lawmakers Try to Fix Stricken Ethics Law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Some Missouri lawmakers are trying to fix part of a 2010 ethics law struck down by a judge.



A Cole County judge ruled last week that a ban on state-chartered banks giving money to political action committees violated free-speech rights.



A Senate committee heard testimony Tuesday on a House bill that would allow those contributions.



But it's unclear if lawmakers will try to revive the entire 2010 law, which also required quicker reporting of contributions during the legislative session and gave the Missouri Ethics Commission greater powers. Attorney General Chris Koster plans to appeal the ruling.



Senate Majority Leader Tom Dempsey and the bill's sponsor, Rep. Jason Smith, both said they would prefer to focus solely on fixing the ban on banking contributions.