Mo. Lawmakers Want to Nullify Federal Gun Limits

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - President Barack Obama's call for greater gun restrictions is being met with opposition in the Missouri Legislature.

Obama called upon Congress on Wednesday to ban assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines as part of a sweeping package aimed at reducing gun violence.

But at the Missouri Capitol, Republican state Sen. Brian Munzlinger filed legislation Wednesday that attempts to nullify any federal law restricting semiautomatic guns and accessories. Munzlinger's bill would make it a felony for federal agents to try to enforce a ban on guns that are made and remain in Missouri.

A similar bill was filled Tuesday by Republican Missouri House member Casey Guernsey. It's co-sponsored by more than 60 representatives.

Some Democratic lawmakers say the bills are a waste of time, because federal laws supersede conflicting state laws.