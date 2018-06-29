Mo. Lawmakers Will Try to Limit Medical Lawsuits

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers plan to try again to limit how much money people can receive in medical malpractice lawsuits.

Missouri House Speaker Tim Jones says the liability limits are a priority for the 2014 session. And Rep. Eric Burlison, of Springfield, already is promoting a bill.

Republican lawmakers want to reinstate a $350,000 limit on noneconomic damages such as pain and suffering that was struck down by the Missouri Supreme Court in July 2012.

The court said the limit violated a common-law right to seek damages for medical malpractice that predated the adoption of a state constitution in 1820.

The proposed legislation would abolish that common-law right and instead make medical liability lawsuits subject to state law.

A similar bill stalled earlier this year in the Senate.