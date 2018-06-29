Mo. Leader Wants Panel to Look at Gun Data Release

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri House Speaker Tim Jones is calling for an independent investigation into the sharing of a state list of concealed weapon permit holders with the federal government.

Jones held a news conference Thursday outside Attorney General Chris Koster's office before delivering a letter asking Koster to appoint a commission to study the information sharing.

Earlier Thursday, the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol told a Senate panel that it twice got a list of concealed gun permit holders from the state Revenue Department and shared it with a fraud investigator at the Social Security Administration.

A Koster spokeswoman did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Jones also wants a special panel to look into new Revenue Department licensing procedures that make electronic copies of applicants' personal documents.