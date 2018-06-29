Mo. Legislative Black Caucus Chairman Resigns

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The chairman of the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus is stepping down.

Democratic Sen. Jamilah Nasheed, of St. Louis, said Friday that she decided to resign because some members of the 17-member group were upset about her appearance with Republican Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder at a news conference in December.

Nasheed and Kinder were criticizing the decision of a state commission to delay low-income housing tax credits, as part of an informal deal to pass new tax incentives for Boeing.

She became the chair in 2013, after her election to the state Senate. She previously served six years in the House.

Nasheed says the group's vice-chairman - Democratic Rep. Brandon Ellington, of Kansas City - will take over her duties until the caucus elects a successor.