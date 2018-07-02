Mo. Legislature Agenda Includes Tax Cuts, Schools

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - It's opening day at the Missouri Capitol, where lawmakers are gathering for the start of their annual session.

The session that begins at noon Wednesday will officially be known as the Second Regular Session of the 97th General Assembly. It will run through May 16.

The agenda will be topped by an effort for the second straight year to cut income taxes, and proposals to revamp a Missouri law allowing students in unaccredited districts to transfer to other nearby schools.

For the first time in a while, lawmakers also will be operating under different revenue projections than Gov. Jay Nixon. Those financial differences could be magnified when the Democratic governor outlines his budget proposals Jan. 21.

Republicans outnumber Democrats 108-52 in the House and 24-9 in the Senate.