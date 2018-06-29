Mo. Legislature Officially Ending 2013 Session

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Missouri General Assembly is coming to a ceremonial close.

Thursday marks the day set by the Missouri Constitution for the state House and Senate to officially end their annual session.

The constitution prohibited lawmakers from passing any legislation after May 17. But it allows an additional two weeks for bills to be printed and prepared for delivery to the governor.

On Thursday, the leaders of the House and Senate plan to place their signatures on bills verifying that they passed. Gov. Jay Nixon will then have until mid-July to decide whether to sign those bills into law or veto them.