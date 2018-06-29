Mo Legislature Officially Ends its 2012 Session

JEFFERSON CITY(AP) - Missouri's annual legislative session has officially come to a close.

Lawmakers stopped debating and passing legislation on May 18 in compliance with the state's constitutional deadline. But the session officially ended Wednesday, when leaders of the House and Senate signed the bills that had passed, delivered them to the governor and banged the gavel for the final time.

A total of 114 bills and proposed constitutional amendments passed the Legislature during its 2012 session.

Gov. Jay Nixon has 45 days to sign or veto legislation.