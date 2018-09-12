Mo. Legislature Quitting Early because of Storm

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri legislators are cutting their work week short because of concerns about a winter storm.

The House and Senate usually meet from Monday until mid-day Thursday each week. But the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from late Wednesday through Thursday for most of Missouri. The forecast calls for a mixture of ice and snow, depending on the location.

The Senate now plans to quit for the week around noon Wednesday to allow time for lawmakers to drive home before the winter storm arrives. The House also is giving members a chance to leave early. It plans only a technical session on Thursday, in which no bills will be debated.