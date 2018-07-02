Mo. Lets Insurers Renew Canceled Health Policies

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri will allow health insurance companies to continue offering policies that otherwise would have been cancelled under the terms of the new federal health care law.

Gov. Jay Nixon announced Thursday that the state will let insurers sell individual and small-group policies in 2014 that were to be canceled because they didn't meet federal coverage requirements taking effect next year.

Nationwide, more than 4 million people who buy their own insurance have gotten received notices because their plans didn't meet the requirements of the federal law.

Missouri's decision comes after President Barack Obama recently proposed to allow those customers to keep their existing insurance policies for another year.